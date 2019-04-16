Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - A 71-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving minors.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the earliest allegations against Harvey Joseph Fountain date back to the 1970s. The sheriff's office says deputies received a tip on April 1 that Fountain was sexually involved with juveniles.
Deputies say an investigation found evidence supporting the allegations and Fountain was arrested on 50 counts of first-degree rape on April 9. Days later, additional victims were identified -- the sheriff's office isn't saying how many -- and the still-jailed Fountain was charged with an additional 50 counts of first-degree rape.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. It's unclear if Fountain has a lawyer.
