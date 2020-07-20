Louisiana man charged in I-10 road rage killing in Mississippi

PASCAGOULA - Police announced Monday the arrest of a Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting a person during a lengthy road rage encounter on I-10 in Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend.

The Sun Herald reports Janvique Entrael Franklin Jr., 24, of Hammond was charged in the May 25 attack.

Officials say Franklin got into a dispute with Brandon Box of Gulfport on I-10 westbound near the Pascagoula Bridge. The dispute unfolded over a 17-mile stretch of the interstate, during which a firecracker was allegedly tossed into the bed of Box's truck. A handgun was ultimately fired into Box's vehicle, and the Mississippi man was fatally struck by one of the rounds.

Franklin fled the scene at the time, leaving authorities to search for a small SUV with Louisiana tags. Witnesses reported a woman was driving and a man was in the front passenger seat.

Authorities said a domestic violence call reported in Hammond just days after the shooting eventually led to Franklin's arrest in the killing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Hammond Police Department jointly investigated the case and ultimately identified the suspect.

Mississippi officials said Monday Franklin was arrested on a charge of manslaughter.