Louisiana man arrested in 2016 killing of 81-year-old man
SHREVEPORT (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 61-year-old man is accused of stabbing an 81-year-old man to death in June 2016.
Shreveport police said in a news release emailed Sunday that Earnest Manshack of Shreveport was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in the death of William Hines. They say his bond is set at $200,000.
Online inmate information indicates he was arrested Wednesday.
Police say Hines was stabbed multiple times on June 19, 2016.
The penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison.
