42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man arrested in 2016 killing of 81-year-old man

1 year 11 months 3 days ago Monday, February 11 2019 Feb 11, 2019 February 11, 2019 2:14 PM February 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 61-year-old man is accused of stabbing an 81-year-old man to death in June 2016.
  
Shreveport police said in a news release emailed Sunday that Earnest Manshack of Shreveport was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in the death of William Hines. They say his bond is set at $200,000.
  
Online inmate information indicates he was arrested Wednesday.
  
Police say Hines was stabbed multiple times on June 19, 2016.
  
The penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days