Louisiana man arrested in 2016 killing of 81-year-old man

SHREVEPORT (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 61-year-old man is accused of stabbing an 81-year-old man to death in June 2016.

Shreveport police said in a news release emailed Sunday that Earnest Manshack of Shreveport was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in the death of William Hines. They say his bond is set at $200,000.

Online inmate information indicates he was arrested Wednesday.

Police say Hines was stabbed multiple times on June 19, 2016.

The penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison.