83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly biting head off small alligator

2 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 August 23, 2019 4:36 PM August 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARKSVILLE - A Lafayette man was arrested for animal cruelty after he was accused of viciously killing a young alligator in one of the state's wildlife management areas.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Friday that 23-year-old Clayton Voorhies had been arrested for killing the gator June 1 at the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish. 

Officials say Voorhies visited the WMA with two others, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Walker and 55-year-old Jules Walker. While there, Voorhies allegedly bit the head off of a roughly foot-long alligator as the other two watched on. 

Voorhies was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and taking an alligator during a closed season. The Walkers were each ticketed for illegal possession of an alligator.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days