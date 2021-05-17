Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.

Lukosius was found beaten to death near her car along a highway in Camden County, leading investigators to believe her attacker had forced her vehicle off the road. Hicks was interviewed in 1990 for the crime, but prosecutors said at the time there wasn't enough evidence to pursue charges. Deputies also interviewed Hicks' wife, who said her husband was drunk the night of the killing.

Hicks, who now lives in Franklin, was questioned again this month by investigators from Camden County, with the assistance of St. Mary sheriff's deputies. During questioning, officials said he made statements that implicated himself in the murder.

Hicks turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.