Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is battling the coronavirus, his office confirmed Wednesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted his support for Nungesser Wednesday evening. The News Star reports that Nungesser has mild symptoms and is currently resting at home.
Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020
