Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention

The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point out that they are not there to coddle, caress or shower their campers with praise and attention.

They are there to teach and to work.

They expect the same from their campers as they gather in more than 600 high school offensive and defensive linemen for their four-day camp on Nicholl St.'s campus in Thibodaux each early summer.

Since it's founding in 1987 the camp has focused solely on the big boys along the line who do the dirty work in football.

"The mission of the camp is to take a high school player, make him better, give him a better skill and technique and for him to go back to his high school with his team and make them better," said camp director Don Rodrigue.

Along with Rodrigue, who was an assistant coach for the Nicholls Colonels back in 1987, three former LSU football assistant coaches, Jessie Daigle, Pete Jenkins and Kenny Ferro formed the camp to help fill the void for high school linemen looking to improve their technique and game.

Now in it's 34th season the camp has both field work and classroom instruction for it's campers who learn from a number of lien coaches throughout the state and country.