Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Lights return for second year at the Burden Museum and Gardens
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Lights returned for its second year at the Burden Museum and Gardens in Baton Rouge on Friday.
Louisiana Lights takes guests on a journey through gardens and tunnels of light as they enjoy food and drinks during the holiday season.
This year, the event will feature three specialty nights. Mistletoe and Moss will take place on Dec. 3, with local vendors setting up inside the light show. Barks and Bright Night, taking place on Dec. 10, welcomes dogs to join in on the festivities for an additional $5, and a 10 percent discount will be applied to two tickets when guests use their university email address on University Night on Dec. 17.
The lights are open Wednesdays through Sundays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30, with additional openings on Dec. 22, 23, 29, and 30.
Timed entry into the event will begin every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
