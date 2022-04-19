70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lieutenant governor's house burglarized, set on fire

3 hours 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 10:29 AM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed on Tuesday that a burglar tried to burn down his home after a break-in.

Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving.

Nungesser also said "a bunch" of his sports memorabilia was stolen. 

The lieutenant governor moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida destroyed his home. He was in the process of moving his belongings to his new home when the burglary happened. 

Trending News

Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days