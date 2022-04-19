71°
Louisiana lieutenant governor's house burglarized, set on fire
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed on Tuesday that a burglar tried to burn down his home after a break-in.
Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving.
Nungesser also said "a bunch" of his sports memorabilia was stolen.
The lieutenant governor moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida destroyed his home. He was in the process of moving his belongings to his new home when the burglary happened.
Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.
