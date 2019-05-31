85°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmakers give judges up to 5 years of pay raises
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Judges could get pay raises for the next five years, under a bill that won final legislative passage.
The 2.5% raises for 372 judges under Kenner Republican Sen. Danny Martiny's bill will start with the new budget year on July 1.
Additional 2.5% raises would happen each new budget year through 2023 if the judiciary determines it has money in its budget developed by lawmakers to pay for them.
An 87-3 House vote sent the measure to the governor's desk.
The pay hikes will cost $1.8 million in the first year and could grow to $9.5 million by the fifth year if they are awarded annually. Louisiana's Supreme Court justices have agreed to cover the first year of the cost from an existing judicial surplus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
-
Teen, two small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night