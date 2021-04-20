Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmakers choose new auditor to inspect finances
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new legislative auditor to lead the nonpartisan office that reviews the financial books of government agencies.
The House and Senate voted Monday to name Mike Waguespack, a former Assumption Parish sheriff, to the position. Waguespack, a certified public accountant, was sheriff for 16 years and has been on the Louisiana Tax Commission since 2016.
The House voted 97-0 for his appointment, and the Senate vote was 38-0.
“I can’t thank you enough. I’ll make you proud. I’ll work hard each and every day,” Waguespack told senators after his election.
The auditor oversees a staff of accountants and investigators who review the books of more than 3,500 state and local government units and affiliated entities. State law requires that the legislative auditor must be a certified public accountant and receive approval from the House and Senate.
