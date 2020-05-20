Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmakers back reentry bills for people convicted
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two measures described as making it easier for people convicted of crimes to find and retain jobs edged closer to final passage Tuesday in the Louisiana Legislature.
A House-backed bill by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, a Eunice Republican, would allow probation and parole officers to use their cellphone or other electronic devices to check on people under supervision, rather than requiring an in-person hearing. The proposal also requires probation and parole officers to accommodate a person’s work schedule when scheduling those check-in meetings.
The measure won approval from a Senate judiciary committee Tuesday, sending it to the full Senate for debate.
A Senate-approved proposal by Sen. Patrick McMath, a Covington Republican, would require a state-issued photo ID issued to inmates being released from prison to also include a list of licensing and certification programs the person completed while incarcerated.
McMath’s bill received the backing of the House criminal justice committee Tuesday, sending it to the House floor for consideration.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Education Street House fire May 20
-
Barber shops and salons are back in business during Phase 1
-
Authorities called to Broadmoor Methodist, the site of a recent arson-related fire,...
-
WATCH: Coach O gives commencement speech for graduating seniors during special tailgate...
-
Louisiana sports betting bills advance to House floor
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith