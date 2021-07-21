Louisiana lawmakers approve $368M increase for Medicaid expansion

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers have agreed to boost federal financing for Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program by another $368 million.



More than 428,000 people have enrolled in the government-financed coverage, more people than the health department projected for this year. And those who have signed up are older and costlier patients than expected.



The joint House and Senate budget committee agreed Monday evening to add the extra available federal money into the health department budget to keep paying for the program in the budget year that ends June 30.



Lawmakers backed the financing addition without objection, even though House Republicans on the committee have worried about the rising price tag for the Medicaid expansion program. The program costs $2.3 billion this year.



Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration started the coverage on July 1.