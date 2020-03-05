Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lawmakers aim to make daylight saving time permanent
BATON ROUGE- An hour of sleep will be lost for daylight saving time on Sunday, March 8, but Louisiana lawmakers have filed a bill to prevent setting clocks back in the fall.
In an attempt to make 'daylight saving time' all of the time, a northwest Louisiana State Representative, Dodie Horton, filed a bill to end the semi-annual time change in the state.
Horton says the bill will only go into effect if the federal law changes to allow it.
The bill first appeared in the Interim Calendar on Feb. 24 and was pre-filed on Feb. 21.
Horton’s bill will be heard during the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session which begins on Monday, March 9.
As of now, the 2020 spring daylight saving time will begin at 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, meaning clocks will need to be set forward to 3:00 a.m. at that time.
