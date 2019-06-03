88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lawmakers agree to allow military IDs for voting

5 hours 47 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 June 03, 2019 5:02 AM June 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters soon will be able to use federal military identification cards when they go to the polls.

Under current law, voters can present a Louisiana driver's license or certain other ID cards when they show up to cast their ballots. Lawmakers agreed to expand that list to include a military ID card that contains a person's name and picture.

The legislation by Rep. Tony Bacala, a Prairieville Republican, sailed through the House and Senate with unanimous votes. A 38-0 Senate vote Sunday sent the measure to the governor's desk.

The change will begin in January. Anyone who doesn't have an acceptable ID at the polling place can continue to fill out and sign an affidavit to vote, as allowed in existing law.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days