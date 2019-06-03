74°
Louisiana lawmakers agree to allow military IDs for voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters soon will be able to use federal military identification cards when they go to the polls.
Under current law, voters can present a Louisiana driver's license or certain other ID cards when they show up to cast their ballots. Lawmakers agreed to expand that list to include a military ID card that contains a person's name and picture.
The legislation by Rep. Tony Bacala, a Prairieville Republican, sailed through the House and Senate with unanimous votes. A 38-0 Senate vote Sunday sent the measure to the governor's desk.
The change will begin in January. Anyone who doesn't have an acceptable ID at the polling place can continue to fill out and sign an affidavit to vote, as allowed in existing law.
