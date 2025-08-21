Louisiana law enforcement receives more than $3 million to combat violence against women

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women has awarded the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement more than $3 million to help Louisiana agencies combat violence against women.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis said $2,474,419 of the funds will be awarded through the STOP — Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors — Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program.

"The goal of the grant program is to develop and strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services, including community-based, culturally

specific services, in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking," Travis' office said.

The remaining $908,411 was awarded through the Sexual Assault Services Formula Program, which directs grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers.

"Funds provided through the SAS Formula Program are designed to supplement other funding sources directed at addressing sexual assault on the state and territorial levels," the office said.