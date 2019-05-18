87°
Louisiana launches new recruitment effort of foster parents
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's child welfare agency is launching a new recruitment campaign searching for potential foster parents willing to care for teenagers.
The Department of Children and Family Services says teens account for about 20% of the children under the state's oversight. But fewer than 5% of non-relative foster homes are taking in teenagers.
The foster parent recruitment effort, announced Wednesday, comes during National Foster Care Month. The department says it will be distributing new brochures, posters and informational cards highlighting the need for more foster homes for teenagers.
More information about becoming a foster parent is available online at www.LouisianaFosters.la.gov .
