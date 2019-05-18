87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana launches new recruitment effort of foster parents

4 hours 3 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 May 18, 2019 10:23 AM May 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KSLA
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's child welfare agency is launching a new recruitment campaign searching for potential foster parents willing to care for teenagers.
  
The Department of Children and Family Services says teens account for about 20% of the children under the state's oversight. But fewer than 5% of non-relative foster homes are taking in teenagers.
  
The foster parent recruitment effort, announced Wednesday, comes during National Foster Care Month. The department says it will be distributing new brochures, posters and informational cards highlighting the need for more foster homes for teenagers.
  
More information about becoming a foster parent is available online at www.LouisianaFosters.la.gov .

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days