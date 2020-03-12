Louisiana launches call network to answer coronavirus-related questions

BATON ROUGE- A statewide network has been launched to answer the public's questions related to COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.

Anyone looking for information about the COVID-19 outbreak can dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.

"The network is best designed and staffed to handle the large volume of calls from Louisiana residents who are concerned and who have questions about the rapidly-spreading virus," the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

The statewide network is the first and "best source" to connect callers with critical information about health and human services, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for LDH’s Office of Public Health, said.

Billioux continues, “This expertise ensures that citizens can talk to a person who is trained to answer their questions 24 hours a day."

This week, LDH provided Louisiana 211 with a comprehensive list of questions that have come into the original information telephone line. These include questions about testing for COVID-19, symptoms and treatment, and when to access medical help. Answers to all questions were provided by LDH’s medical leadership team.