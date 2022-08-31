Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
“This funding is another big step forward in our work to improve Louisiana’s infrastructure,” Edwards tweeted.
What the money will specifically be used for is unclear, but officials at the Department of Transportation and Development are hopeful the aid will allow work on certain projects to be accelerated.
“Our infrastructure has many needs and the department will use the redistributed funds to address these needs on projects across the state,” Shawn Wilson, secretary for the Department of Transportation and Development, told The Advocate.
