Louisiana junior high student arrested, facing gun charge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, November 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - A 13-year-old student at a junior high school in Louisiana faces a gun charge.
 
Officials say around 11 a.m. Friday, administrators at Mandeville Junior High School received a tip from another student about a teenager having a gun at school. Administrators and a school resource officer recovered the gun from a seventh grader.
 
No students or staff were hurt in the incident.
 
News outlets report the teen was arrested and processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a firearm on school property/firearm free zone.

