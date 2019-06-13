Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana investigator sentenced for lying to FBI
NEW ORLEANS - A former investigator for state prosecutors in Louisiana has been sentenced in lying to an FBI agent.
58-year-old Jeffrey B. Montalbano was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation after previously pleading guilty to making false statements in September to federal authorities.
Montalbano pleaded guilty in November to the government's allegation that he told an FBI agent last January neither he nor an unnamed person had ever received money from a particular defendant.
Federal court records show that the defendant had written a check for $10,000 in 2013 to the unnamed person. The records show that person gave Montalbano a $5,000 check. Montalbano resigned from the district attorney's office that includes St. Tammany and Washington parishes in April.
