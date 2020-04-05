80°
Louisiana investigator pleads guilty to lying to FBI

1 year 5 months 3 days ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 November 02, 2018 7:53 AM November 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former investigator for state prosecutors in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to lying to an FBI agent.

News outlets reported that 58-year-old Jeffrey B. Montalbano had been charged with making a false statement in September. Montalbano pleaded guilty Monday to the government's allegation that he told an FBI agent in January neither he nor an unnamed person had ever received money from a particular defendant.

Federal court records show that the defendant had written a check for $10,000 in 2013 to the unnamed person. The records show that person gave Montalbano a $5,000 check. Montalbano resigned from the district attorney's office that includes St. Tammany and Washington parishes in April.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Feb. 6.

