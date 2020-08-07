74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana inshore shrimp season starts Monday in most areas

2 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 August 07, 2020 5:48 AM August 07, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday across most of Louisiana, but the Biloxi Marsh and part of the Mermentau River won’t open for another two weeks.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries posted a map and a detailed description of those areas and a map on its website Thursday. The Mermentau River is clsoed from the Gulf of Mexico to Grand Lake. Also still closed is all of the Biloxi Marsh, which is located north of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The dates are those when state biologists think white shrimp will have reached marketable size, based on trawl samples and other factors.

White shrimp must be large enough that there are at most 100 whole shrimp per pound.

Smaller shrimp can be taken from Oct. 15 through the third Monday in December.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days