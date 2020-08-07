Louisiana inshore shrimp season starts Monday in most areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday across most of Louisiana, but the Biloxi Marsh and part of the Mermentau River won’t open for another two weeks.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries posted a map and a detailed description of those areas and a map on its website Thursday. The Mermentau River is clsoed from the Gulf of Mexico to Grand Lake. Also still closed is all of the Biloxi Marsh, which is located north of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The dates are those when state biologists think white shrimp will have reached marketable size, based on trawl samples and other factors.

White shrimp must be large enough that there are at most 100 whole shrimp per pound.

Smaller shrimp can be taken from Oct. 15 through the third Monday in December.