Louisiana increasing fees for hunting, fishing licenses

BATON ROUGE - At the start of the new year, it's going to cost you more to enjoy the Sportsman's Paradise as hunting and fishing permits will see a price increase in Louisiana.

Earlier this week, state lawmakers gave the green light to increase annual fees for hunting and fishing licenses. The current basic, annual fishing fee of $9.50 will increase to $17.00, and the license itself will increase from $15.00 a year to $20.00.

Some residents, like Brandon Williams, are frustrated by the increased fees.

"I think that's a bit much. I think it's high enough right now because you are only paying for like six months," Williams said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is funded by the state's oil and gas industry revenues, although profit has declined over time.

Though they're upset over the increase, many fishermen say it's not enough to keep them away.

"I'm still going to come out and fish every now and then, it's a mini-vacation," Nick Wilton said.

This is the first time in 20 years that Louisiana's price for fishing and hunting licenses has seen an increase.