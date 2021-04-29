Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana income forecast improves, but doesn't close gap
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's income projections have improved, but state officials were tempered in their excitement about the brightened forecast because a nearly $1 billion budget gap still looms next year.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, which sets state income forecasts, increased revenue projections by $153 million for the current financial year that ends June 30. Next year's forecast was boosted by nearly $234 million.
The improvements were largely driven by better-than-expected sales tax collections.
That's not enough to dig Louisiana out of the looming hole that hits when the new financial year begins July 1, as temporary sales taxes expire. Even with Thursday's revisions, general state tax collections are expected to shrink by $994 million that year.
Trending News
Senate President John Alario said it's not time to "go out and break the champagne bottle."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple teens injured as massive fight breaks out in Zachary Walmart
-
Tigers ready for 2021 NFL Draft
-
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves...
-
Venues and artists are ready sell out tickets for upcoming concerts
-
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood