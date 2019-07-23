Louisiana inching toward 15-week abortion ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana is moving to ban abortions after 15 weeks if a federal court upholds a similar ban in Mississippi.

The House approved the measure by a vote of 78-9 Tuesday.

Sen. John Milkovich, the bill's sponsor, has said he wants to see Louisiana outlaw all abortions.

The Senate approved the proposal last month but must accept minor tweaks before it goes to the governor's office.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor is inclined to sign the bill into law.

Mississippi enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March. It was immediately challenged by the state's only abortion clinic and a federal judge put the law on hold. That state now faces what is expected to be a protracted legal battle.