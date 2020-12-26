Louisiana House votes to keep felons from office for 8 years

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House has overwhelmingly agreed to re-enact a prohibition that would have convicted felons waiting years after serving their sentences before they could run for office.



The constitutional amendment by Rep. Greg Miller, a Norco Republican, would require felons to wait eight years.



A 93-1 vote Wednesday sent the proposal to the Senate for consideration. If approved there, it would require support from voters to take effect.



Louisiana had an amendment on the books barring felons from running for office for 15 years. But the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned the provision in 2016, saying voters approved a version different from the one passed by lawmakers.



The House agreed to re-enact the 15-year buffer last year, but the bill failed to win Senate support.