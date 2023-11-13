64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana House votes to curb state spending on public art

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, March 29 2016 Mar 29, 2016 March 29, 2016 3:28 AM March 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana House wants to scale back a 17-year-old program that requires state agencies to spend a portion of their construction dollars on public art.
    
Lawmakers in the House voted 86-4 on Monday to put new restrictions on the program, with supporters saying the state has to curb spending amid continued budget gaps.
    
Under the Percent for Art Program created in 1999, state agencies are required to spend 1 percent of their state financing for construction or renovation projects on public art. The proposal by Republican Rep. Bob Hensgens of Abbeville would cap that spending at $450,000.
    
The measure, which goes to the Senate for debate, wouldn't help bail out the state operating budget. The dollars at issue come from the state construction budget.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days