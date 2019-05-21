Louisiana House votes for secrecy of execution drug supplier

BATON ROUGE (AP) - House lawmakers have voted to shield the identity of the drug supplier for Louisiana's executions.

Republican Rep. Nicholas Muscarello says his proposal would help restart lethal injections in the state, which held its last execution in 2010.

The corrections department says it can't get lethal injection drugs because companies don't want their products associated with capital punishment.

Muscarello's bill would offer confidentiality to anyone who helps facilitate an execution. The measure would shield information about the person or company that manufactures, supplies, transports, prescribes or compounds drugs, medical supplies or equipment for an execution.

The House voted 68-10 for the legislation, which heads to the Senate for debate.

Opponents say transparency is needed to ensure executions are carried out according to state and federal law.