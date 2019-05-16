68°
Louisiana House to debate whether to abolish death penalty
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Debate over Louisiana's use of the death penalty is moving to the House floor.
The House criminal justice committee Tuesday voted 8-7 to send Rep. Terry Landry's legislation to abolish capital punishment to the full House.
Chances of passage in the conservative chamber, however, are slim. The Senate overwhelmingly rejected a similar proposal last month. Landry, a New Iberia Democrat and former state police superintendent, wants lawmakers to continue the debate.
The measure would abolish the death penalty for offenses committed starting in August.
Louisiana held its last execution in 2010.
The corrections department says it can't get lethal injection drugs because companies don't want their products associated with executions. An effort to make the drug supplier secret also awaits debate on the House floor.
