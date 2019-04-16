76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana House to debate constitutional measure on abortion

1 hour 32 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 12:16 PM April 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters may get a chance to decide whether to add language into the state constitution establishing that the foundational document doesn't protect abortion rights.
  
Lawmakers started advancing the anti-abortion proposal Tuesday, with the House civil law committee agreeing without objection to send it to the full House for debate.
  
The provision could become important if the U.S. Supreme Court ever reverses the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
  
Proposal supporters say if states get to determine whether abortion is allowed, courts couldn't cite the state constitution to keep Louisiana from banning the procedure.
  
The measure is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and supported by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The constitutional change requires support from two-thirds of lawmakers and from voters in October for adoption.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days