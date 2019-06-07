86°
Louisiana House reverses course, minimum marriage age passes

Friday, June 07 2019
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to set 16 as the minimum age for someone to marry in the state.

The House, which earlier rejected setting a marriage age, reversed course Thursday in the final hour of the session. The final measure will prohibit anyone under the age of 16 to get married and will prohibit anyone 16 or 17 years old to marry anyone who is three years or more older.

Anyone who is 16 or 17 and wants to marry will need parental and judicial permission. The bill heads to the governor's desk with a 61-36 House vote and 35-2 Senate vote.

Supporters say a minimum age will help protect teenagers from sexual predators. Opponents say they don't want to prohibit pregnant teenagers from marrying.

