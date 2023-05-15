Louisiana House backs anti-harassment policy across agencies

73°
5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 7:41 PM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) - The Louisiana House has agreed to require all government agencies across the state to enact anti-sexual harassment policies.
  
The policies would have to include a process for handling complaints, a ban against retaliation when someone files a complaint and mandatory one-hour harassment prevention training each year.
  
House lawmakers backed the bill Wednesday in an 87-0 vote, sending the measure by Rep. Barbara Carpenter, a Baton Rouge Democrat, to the Senate for debate. If approved there, it would take effect in 2019.
  
Louisiana doesn't have such a government-wide policy, though civil service leaders say most state agencies have established their own internal policies against sexual harassment and for handling complaints.
  
Several state officials have recently been accused of sexual harassment, including Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

