Louisiana hosts its annual state book festival

Friday, November 01 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is hosting its annual state book festival celebrating readers and writers for a 16th year in Baton Rouge.
  
The event will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol, the nearby state library and the surrounding grounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  
More than 230 authors and other presenters will participate in 100 book-themed programs across the day, along with book signings. For young readers, the festival will have storytelling, crafts, face painting and other activities.
  
Tulane University professor and author Richard Campanella will receive the Louisiana Writer Award on the morning of the festival.
  
A full schedule of events is available at www.LouisianaBookFestival.org .
