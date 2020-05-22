90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana hospitals receiving new shipment of coronavirus drug

1 hour 28 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 3:07 PM May 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards said Friday that Louisiana received more supplies of the experimental drug said to help coronavirus patients recover faster.

The governor announced during his Friday news conference that the state had received its third shipment of Remdesivir. In total, the state has been allocated more than 8,000 vials of the drug. 

Earlier this month, the federal government approved emergency use of the drug on COVID-19 patients. Studies showed those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for other patients.

Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge has also partnered with the manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, to provide the drug to some of its patients.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days