Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana holds state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state sales tax won’t be charged on most purchases Friday and Saturday, under a one-time sales tax holiday aimed to help people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Lawmakers passed the two-day sales tax holiday legislation by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder last month, and Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed.
Louisiana’s revenue department said the sales tax holiday exempts the first $2,500 of most purchases from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax, including both in-store and online transactions.
The holiday doesn’t cover buying a car, truck and other vehicle. It also doesn’t apply to business or commercial purchases. And it doesn’t apply to local sales taxes.
The state is estimated to lose $4.5 million in sales tax collections because of the tax holiday, according to a nonpartisan analysis of the bill. Louisiana’s other sales tax holidays have been suspended for the last two years — and through mid-2025 — as part of a tax deal to balance the state’s budget.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Police request pay raise
-
Health experts provide tips on holiday safety amid COVID surge
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
BRPD budget, including officer pay raises, goes before Metro Council
-
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.