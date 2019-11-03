50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana holding free flu shot events around the state

10 hours 12 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 November 03, 2019 11:57 AM November 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's health department is holding one-day flu vaccination clinics around the state where people can get free flu shots.
  
The free flu shot events began in October and are continuing this month. A full list of locations, dates and times is available online. Events are open to the public, without appointments needed.
  
Those who don't have private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid to cover the cost of the flu shot won't have to pay for the vaccination.
  
The Department of Health says more than 1,400 people in Louisiana died last year from the flu and more than 14,000 people were hospitalized.
  
The agency is encouraging people to get their annual vaccination against the flu, saying a shot is recommended for anyone over 6 months old who doesn't have a complicating condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days