Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Three

Here are the high school football scores from Week 3 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 20, St. Thomas More 7

Airline 56, Union Parish 28

Alexandria 45, Destrehan 27

Amite 48, Independence 0

Ascension Catholic 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 12

Ascension Episcopal 38, Abbeville 14

Barbe 35, Northwest 32

Bastrop 35, Rayville 0

Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Country Day 3

Belle Chasse 35, South Plaquemines 12

Ben's Ford 30, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6

Bowling Green 41, Wayne Aca., Miss. 14

Brother Martin 34, Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Texas 32

Bunkie 47, Avoyelles 6

C.E. Byrd 35, Evangel Christian Academy 23

Captain Shreve 40, Natchitoches Central 20

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 36, St. Augustine 20

Carroll 38, Arcadia 0

Cecilia 64, Northside 25

Centerville 22, Thomas Jefferson 21

Central - B.R. 42, Walker 16

Central Lafourche 35, South Lafourche 28

Chalmette 9, Holy Cross 7

Church Point 34, RHS 27

Claiborne 50, Riverdale Academy 16

Covenant Christian Academy 57, Ascension Christian School 21

Covington 42, Booker T. Washington 14

D'Arbonne Woods 52, Grant 30

DeQuincy 45, Oberlin 0

DeRidder 46, Newton, Texas 36

Delcambre 34, Beau Chene 14

Denham Springs 16, Woodlawn (BR) 13

Deweyville, Texas 60, Acadiana Christian 2

Discovery 24, Higgins 0

Dunham 20, St. Charles Catholic 15

Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

E.D. White 21, Hahnville 18

East Feliciana 20, Albany 6

East Iberville 32, Northeast 8

East Jefferson 33, Willow School 0

Easton 21, Slidell 0

Elton 44, Montgomery 40

Erath 28, Eunice 21

Ferriday 32, Delta Charter 14

Franklin Parish 32, Calvary Baptist Academy 28

Franklinton 29, Pine 28

Frederick Douglass 26, Sarah T. Reed 18

Hamilton Christian Academy 13, Vinton 8

Hammond 34, East St. John 7

Haynesville 27, Homer 12

Holy Savior Menard 20, St. Mary's 17

Huntington 27, Benton 21

Iota 35, Marksville 34

Iowa 45, Parkview Baptist 35

Jennings 54, Welsh 29

Jesuit 38, Bonnabel 14

Kaplan 37, North Vermilion 6

Karr 47, McDonogh #35 0

Kentwood 22, St. Helena 18

Kinder 50, Rosepine 8

LaGrange 20, Slaughter 15

Lafayette 42, Mamou 0

Lake Arthur 68, Bolton 0

Lakeshore 41, Northshore 10

Lakeside 62, Plain Dealing 0

Leesville 60, Many 35

Lena Northwood 28, Pickering 7

Live Oak 32, Ponchatoula 7

Logansport 44, Bossier 12

Loyola Prep 48, Cedar Creek 14

Lutcher 28, Liberty 6

Mandeville 49, Carver 0

Merryville 30, LaSalle 14

Neville 34, Holmes County Central, Miss. 33

New Iberia 48, Comeaux 23

New Iberia Catholic 43, Patterson 8

North Iberville 56, Ben Franklin 6

Oak Grove 55, Red River 8

Opelousas 27, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Opelousas Catholic 42, Port Barre 6

Orangefield, Texas 28, St. Louis 7

Ouachita Christian 52, Delhi 6

Ouachita Parish 43, Sterlington 8

Parkway 48, Haughton 7

Pineville 39, Tioga 36

Plaquemine 62, Belaire 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 44, Hannan 27

Pope John Paul 49, Riverdale 42

Port Allen 22, Livonia 18

Riverside Academy 56, Prairieville 13

Rummel 35, Shaw 21

Ruston 21, Longview, Texas 10

Sacred Heart 17, Basile 14

Saint Paul's 21, De La Salle 14

Salmen 50, Bogalusa 8

Sam Houston 48, East Ascension 24

Scotlandville 28, McKinley 7

Shreveport Northwood 64, Mansfield 32

South Beauregard 35, Buckeye 7

Springfield 45, Crescent City 12

St. Edmund Catholic 60, Morgan City 15

St. Frederick Catholic 15, Jena 14

St. Martin's 42, Patrick Taylor 12

St. Michael 7, Istrouma 0

Sumner 40, Loranger 28

Terrebonne 24, St. James 21

Teurlings Catholic 21, NDHS 10

Thibodaux 16, Assumption 13

University (Lab) 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 21, OT

Vandebilt Catholic 28, Sulphur 6

Varnado 14, Abramson 0

Vermilion Catholic 47, Loreauville 36

Vidalia 35, Block 34

West Monroe 63, North DeSoto 14

West Ouachita 20, Winnfield 0

West St. John 34, Donaldsonville 32

Westlake 42, Washington-Marion 14

Wossman 14, Richwood 8

Zachary 34, Carencro 33