Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Three
Here are the high school football scores from Week 3 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 20, St. Thomas More 7
Airline 56, Union Parish 28
Alexandria 45, Destrehan 27
Amite 48, Independence 0
Ascension Catholic 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 12
Ascension Episcopal 38, Abbeville 14
Barbe 35, Northwest 32
Bastrop 35, Rayville 0
Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Country Day 3
Belle Chasse 35, South Plaquemines 12
Ben's Ford 30, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6
Bowling Green 41, Wayne Aca., Miss. 14
Brother Martin 34, Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Texas 32
Bunkie 47, Avoyelles 6
C.E. Byrd 35, Evangel Christian Academy 23
Captain Shreve 40, Natchitoches Central 20
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 36, St. Augustine 20
Carroll 38, Arcadia 0
Cecilia 64, Northside 25
Centerville 22, Thomas Jefferson 21
Central - B.R. 42, Walker 16
Central Lafourche 35, South Lafourche 28
Chalmette 9, Holy Cross 7
Church Point 34, RHS 27
Claiborne 50, Riverdale Academy 16
Covenant Christian Academy 57, Ascension Christian School 21
Covington 42, Booker T. Washington 14
D'Arbonne Woods 52, Grant 30
DeQuincy 45, Oberlin 0
DeRidder 46, Newton, Texas 36
Delcambre 34, Beau Chene 14
Denham Springs 16, Woodlawn (BR) 13
Deweyville, Texas 60, Acadiana Christian 2
Discovery 24, Higgins 0
Dunham 20, St. Charles Catholic 15
Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
E.D. White 21, Hahnville 18
East Feliciana 20, Albany 6
East Iberville 32, Northeast 8
East Jefferson 33, Willow School 0
Easton 21, Slidell 0
Elton 44, Montgomery 40
Erath 28, Eunice 21
Ferriday 32, Delta Charter 14
Franklin Parish 32, Calvary Baptist Academy 28
Franklinton 29, Pine 28
Frederick Douglass 26, Sarah T. Reed 18
Hamilton Christian Academy 13, Vinton 8
Hammond 34, East St. John 7
Haynesville 27, Homer 12
Holy Savior Menard 20, St. Mary's 17
Huntington 27, Benton 21
Iota 35, Marksville 34
Iowa 45, Parkview Baptist 35
Jennings 54, Welsh 29
Jesuit 38, Bonnabel 14
Kaplan 37, North Vermilion 6
Karr 47, McDonogh #35 0
Kentwood 22, St. Helena 18
Kinder 50, Rosepine 8
LaGrange 20, Slaughter 15
Lafayette 42, Mamou 0
Lake Arthur 68, Bolton 0
Lakeshore 41, Northshore 10
Lakeside 62, Plain Dealing 0
Leesville 60, Many 35
Lena Northwood 28, Pickering 7
Live Oak 32, Ponchatoula 7
Logansport 44, Bossier 12
Loyola Prep 48, Cedar Creek 14
Lutcher 28, Liberty 6
Lutcher 28, Liberty Magnet 6
Mandeville 49, Carver 0
Merryville 30, LaSalle 14
Neville 34, Holmes County Central, Miss. 33
New Iberia 48, Comeaux 23
New Iberia Catholic 43, Patterson 8
North Iberville 56, Ben Franklin 6
Oak Grove 55, Red River 8
Opelousas 27, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Opelousas Catholic 42, Port Barre 6
Orangefield, Texas 28, St. Louis 7
Ouachita Christian 52, Delhi 6
Ouachita Parish 43, Sterlington 8
Parkway 48, Haughton 7
Pineville 39, Tioga 36
Plaquemine 62, Belaire 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 44, Hannan 27
Pope John Paul 49, Riverdale 42
Port Allen 22, Livonia 18
Riverside Academy 56, Prairieville 13
Rummel 35, Shaw 21
Ruston 21, Longview, Texas 10
Sacred Heart 17, Basile 14
Saint Paul's 21, De La Salle 14
Salmen 50, Bogalusa 8
Sam Houston 48, East Ascension 24
Scotlandville 28, McKinley 7
Shreveport Northwood 64, Mansfield 32
South Beauregard 35, Buckeye 7
Springfield 45, Crescent City 12
St. Edmund Catholic 60, Morgan City 15
St. Frederick Catholic 15, Jena 14
St. Martin's 42, Patrick Taylor 12
St. Michael 7, Istrouma 0
Sumner 40, Loranger 28
Terrebonne 24, St. James 21
Teurlings Catholic 21, NDHS 10
Thibodaux 16, Assumption 13
University (Lab) 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 21, OT
Vandebilt Catholic 28, Sulphur 6
Varnado 14, Abramson 0
Vermilion Catholic 47, Loreauville 36
Vidalia 35, Block 34
West Monroe 63, North DeSoto 14
West Ouachita 20, Winnfield 0
West St. John 34, Donaldsonville 32
Westlake 42, Washington-Marion 14
Wossman 14, Richwood 8
Zachary 34, Carencro 33
