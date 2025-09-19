Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Three
High school football scores from Week 3 for the state of Louisiana:
Adams County Christian School, Miss. 29, Silliman 20
Airline 34, Union Parish 19
Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21
Ascension Catholic 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Ascension Episcopal 39, Abbeville 34
Baton Rouge Catholic 28, University 14
Belle Chasse 56, South Plaquemines 0
Brother Martin 38, New Hope, Miss. 26
Bunkie 53, Avoyelles 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 33, Franklin Parish 30
Captain Shreve 42, Natchitoches Central 36
Central - B.R. 48, Walker 37
Church Point 46, RHS 16
Claiborne Academy 56, Franklin Academy 8
Covenant Christian Academy 42, Ascension Christian School 6
Covington 56, Booker T. Washington 0
Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26
DeQuincy 52, Oberlin 20
Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6
Denham Springs 33, Woodlawn (BR) 0
Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
East Ascension 25, Sam Houston 14
Easton 50, Slidell 35
Erath 35, Eunice 16
Evangel Christian Academy 43, C.E. Byrd 36
Ferriday 69, Delta Charter 24
Franklinton 29, Pine 14
Hahnville 28, E.D. White 7
Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Vinton 22
Hammond 37, East St. John 7
Haynesville 54, Homer 6
Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6
Holy Savior Menard 7, St. Mary's 6
Iowa 42, Parkview Baptist 13
Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0
Jena 42, St. Frederick Catholic 7
Jennings 26, Welsh 14
Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Delhi Charter 27
Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16
Karr 63, McDonogh #35 0
Kentwood 46, St. Helena 30
LaSalle 30, Merryville 22
Lafayette 49, Mamou 6
Lake Arthur def. Bolton, forfeit
Lakeshore 28, Northshore 13
Lakeside 52, Plain Dealing 0
Leesville 48, Many 15
Lena Northwood 14, Pickering 6
Live Oak 55, Ponchatoula 28
Livonia 40, Port Allen 7
Loyola Prep 64, Cedar Creek 13
Lutcher 27, Liberty Magnet 20
Mandeville 39, Carver 14
Marksville 20, Iota 8
Newton, Texas 36, DeRidder 16
North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0
North DeSoto 39, West Monroe 28
North Iberville 20, Ben Franklin 14
North Webster 21, Minden 20
Oak Grove 42, Red River 36
Oak Grove, Miss. 36, Neville 7
Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 0
Parklane Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Hannan 35
Rayville 44, Bastrop 0
Riverside Academy 40, Prairieville 23
Rummel 29, Shaw 0
Ruston 38, Longview, Texas 35
Sacred Heart 38, Basile 15
Saint Paul's 24, De La Salle 7
Salmen 42, Bogalusa 6
Shreveport Northwood 62, Mansfield 26
South Lafourche 42, Central Lafourche 41
South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0
Southside 35, Madison Prep 22
St. Amant 28, Kennedy 12
St. Charles Catholic 27, Dunham 21
St. John 36, Haynes Academy 34
St. Michael 16, Istrouma 14
St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35
Terrebonne 28, St. James 8
Teurlings Catholic 24, NDHS 20
Thibodaux 40, Assumption 0
Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28
Tioga 56, Pineville 14
Vandebilt Catholic 44, Sulphur 14
Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26
Vidalia 42, Block 20
West Feliciana 50, Broadmoor 35
West Ouachita 57, Winnfield 32
West St. Mary 58, Thrive 0
Westlake 34, Washington-Marion 6
Westminster Christian 49, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7
Woodlawn (SH) 62, Lakeview 0
Wossman 28, Richwood 14
Zachary 34, Carencro 20
