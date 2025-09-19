Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Three

High school football scores from Week 3 for the state of Louisiana:

Adams County Christian School, Miss. 29, Silliman 20

Airline 34, Union Parish 19

Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21

Ascension Catholic 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Ascension Episcopal 39, Abbeville 34

Baton Rouge Catholic 28, University 14

Belle Chasse 56, South Plaquemines 0

Brother Martin 38, New Hope, Miss. 26

Bunkie 53, Avoyelles 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 33, Franklin Parish 30

Captain Shreve 42, Natchitoches Central 36

Central - B.R. 48, Walker 37

Church Point 46, RHS 16

Claiborne Academy 56, Franklin Academy 8

Covenant Christian Academy 42, Ascension Christian School 6

Covington 56, Booker T. Washington 0

Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26

DeQuincy 52, Oberlin 20

Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6

Denham Springs 33, Woodlawn (BR) 0

Dutchtown 62, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

East Ascension 25, Sam Houston 14

Easton 50, Slidell 35

Erath 35, Eunice 16

Evangel Christian Academy 43, C.E. Byrd 36

Ferriday 69, Delta Charter 24

Franklinton 29, Pine 14

Hahnville 28, E.D. White 7

Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Vinton 22

Hammond 37, East St. John 7

Haynesville 54, Homer 6

Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6

Holy Savior Menard 7, St. Mary's 6

Iowa 42, Parkview Baptist 13

Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0

Jena 42, St. Frederick Catholic 7

Jennings 26, Welsh 14

Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Delhi Charter 27

Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16

Karr 63, McDonogh #35 0

Kentwood 46, St. Helena 30

LaSalle 30, Merryville 22

Lafayette 49, Mamou 6

Lake Arthur def. Bolton, forfeit

Lakeshore 28, Northshore 13

Lakeside 52, Plain Dealing 0

Leesville 48, Many 15

Lena Northwood 14, Pickering 6

Live Oak 55, Ponchatoula 28

Livonia 40, Port Allen 7

Loyola Prep 64, Cedar Creek 13

Lutcher 27, Liberty Magnet 20

Mandeville 39, Carver 14

Marksville 20, Iota 8

Newton, Texas 36, DeRidder 16

North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0

North DeSoto 39, West Monroe 28

North Iberville 20, Ben Franklin 14

North Webster 21, Minden 20

Oak Grove 42, Red River 36

Oak Grove, Miss. 36, Neville 7

Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 0

Parklane Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Hannan 35

Rayville 44, Bastrop 0

Riverside Academy 40, Prairieville 23

Rummel 29, Shaw 0

Ruston 38, Longview, Texas 35

Sacred Heart 38, Basile 15

Saint Paul's 24, De La Salle 7

Salmen 42, Bogalusa 6

Shreveport Northwood 62, Mansfield 26

South Lafourche 42, Central Lafourche 41

South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0

Southside 35, Madison Prep 22

St. Amant 28, Kennedy 12

St. Charles Catholic 27, Dunham 21

St. John 36, Haynes Academy 34

St. Michael 16, Istrouma 14

St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35

Terrebonne 28, St. James 8

Teurlings Catholic 24, NDHS 20

Thibodaux 40, Assumption 0

Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28

Tioga 56, Pineville 14

Vandebilt Catholic 44, Sulphur 14

Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26

Vidalia 42, Block 20

West Feliciana 50, Broadmoor 35

West Ouachita 57, Winnfield 32

West St. Mary 58, Thrive 0

Westlake 34, Washington-Marion 6

Westminster Christian 49, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7

Woodlawn (SH) 62, Lakeview 0

Wossman 28, Richwood 14

Zachary 34, Carencro 20