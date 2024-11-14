Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Ten
Here are the high school football scores from Week 10 for the state of Louisiana:
Alexandria 42, Neville 16
Ascension Catholic 49, East Iberville 6
Bastrop 8, North Webster 6
Baton Rouge Episcopal 72, Capitol 0
Belle Chasse 48, Discovery 14
Block 56, Tensas 6
Bogalusa 28, Albany 8
Breaux Bridge 14, Livonia 12
Brother Martin 18, Holy Cross 0
Brusly 7, Istrouma 6
Bunkie 30, Marksville 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, North Caddo 6
Carroll 22, Richwood 16
Chalmette 34, Salmen 28
Church Point 55, Ville Platte 28
De La Salle 49, Livingston Collegiate Academy 8
DeQuincy 27, Vinton 16
Dunham 56, Slaughter 16
East Feliciana 50, Northeast 6
East Jefferson 32, Higgins 6
Ellender 19, Morgan City 14
Erath 42, Abbeville 28
Eunice 63, Washington-Marion 20
Franklin Parish 64, Tioga 48
Frederick Douglass 28, Carver 14
General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Delhi 14
Green Oaks 38, Magnolia Excellence 0
Hammond 33, Ponchatoula 25
Haughton 41, St. Louis 20
Haynesville 51, Glenbrook 6
Highland Baptist 42, Gueydan 20
Holy Savior Menard 35, Port Barre 7
Homer 34, D'Arbonne Woods 21
Jeanerette 70, Hanson Memorial 0
Jena 46, Buckeye 6
Jennings 50, Westlake 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Cedar Creek 0
Kennedy 13, Landry/Walker 6
Kentwood 42, Central Private 8
Kinder 30, Avoyelles 26
Lafayette 46, Sulphur 15
Lake Charles College Prep 46, South Beauregard 13
Lakeside 31, Winnfield 12
Leesville 33, LaGrange 0
Lincoln Preparatory School 40, Arcadia 8
Loreauville 40, West St. Mary 20
Madison 36, Beekman 22
Mamou 36, Pine Prairie 6
Mangham 43, Delhi Charter 13
Mansfield 39, Many 6
Montgomery 56, LaSalle 28
Natchitoches Central 41, Benton 21
Newman 24, South Plaquemines 21
North Iberville 49, Ascension Christian School 6
Northlake Christian 52, Independence 0
Northwest 36, Iota 11
Opelousas Catholic 56, Pointe Coupee Catholic 32
Ouachita Parish 49, Pineville 13
Pickering 46, Plain Dealing 0
Pine 50, Springfield 0
Plaquemine 51, Broadmoor 6
Pope John Paul 21, St. Helena 20
Prairieville 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Red River 36, Oakdale 8
Rosepine 20, East Beauregard 6
Ruston 36, West Monroe 0
Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
Saint Paul's 38, Covington 28
Sam Houston 42, Barbe 23
Slidell 24, Northshore 19
St. Mary's 41, Lakeview 8
St. Thomas More 56, North Vermilion 7
Sumner 29, Amite 27
Terrebonne 31, Central Lafourche 7
Teurlings Catholic 42, Northside 0
Thomas Jefferson 28, Fisher 27
Vermilion Catholic 56, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7
West Feliciana 42, Tara 6
West Ouachita 44, Grant 8
White Castle 40, St. John 32
Willow School 36, Abramson 8
Woodlawn (SH) 28, B.T. Washington 24
Wossman 26, Peabody 6
