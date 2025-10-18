Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Seven

Here are some High school football scores from Week 7 around the Baton Rouge area that were featured on the Friday Night Blitz :

Catholic 57, Central 28

Liberty 52, Zachary 31

East Ascension 49, St. Amant 48

Denham Springs 42, Dutchtown 24

Prairieville 32, Live Oak 28

Plaquemine 53, St. Michael 21

Woodlawn 45, Scotlandville 15

Madison Prep 63, Port Allen 0

University Lab 57, Glen Oaks 0

Episcopal 30, Slaughter Charter 6

Kaplan 27, Southern Lab18

Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35

Check back later for more scores!