Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Seven
Here are some High school football scores from Week 7 around the Baton Rouge area that were featured on the Friday Night Blitz :
Catholic 57, Central 28
Liberty 52, Zachary 31
East Ascension 49, St. Amant 48
Denham Springs 42, Dutchtown 24
Prairieville 32, Live Oak 28
Plaquemine 53, St. Michael 21
Woodlawn 45, Scotlandville 15
Madison Prep 63, Port Allen 0
University Lab 57, Glen Oaks 0
Episcopal 30, Slaughter Charter 6
Kaplan 27, Southern Lab18
Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35
Check back later for more scores!
