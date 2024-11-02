Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Nine

Here are the high school football scores from Week 9 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 59, Sam Houston 7

Airline 35, C.E. Byrd 21

Alexandria 55, Ouachita Parish 12

Amite 55, Springfield 0

Arcadia 14, Cedar Creek 12

Ascension Catholic 47, White Castle 6

Ascension Episcopal 45, Westminster Christian (LAF) 0

Avoyelles 32, Oakdale 20

Barbe 28, Sulphur 13

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Woodlawn (BR) 0

Bonnabel 13, West Jefferson 6

Brusly 44, St. Michael 6

Buckeye 30, Marksville 8

Bunkie 54, Vidalia 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 48, Green Oaks 8

Captain Shreve 63, Haughton 34

Cecilia 44, Livonia 0

Central - B.R. 14, Zachary 3

Central Catholic 28, Jeanerette 8

Chalmette 31, Slidell 21

Church Point 34, Holy Savior Menard 7

Covenant Christian Academy 49, Centerville 16

Covington 33, Ponchatoula 9

DeQuincy 49, Rosepine 6

DeRidder 42, Washington-Marion 22

Delhi 44, Tensas 0

Delhi Charter 28, Beekman 22

Denham Springs 21, Walker 14

Destrehan 31, Hahnville 24

Donaldsonville 40, Berwick 0

Dunham 18, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

E.D. White 34, Assumption 0

East St. John 22, Carver 20

Erath 17, Kaplan 14

Evangel Christian Academy 56, Lafayette Christian Academy 42

Franklin Parish 33, Wossman 6

Franklinton 28, Loranger 21

H.L. Bourgeois 23, Central Lafourche 22

Hamilton Christian Academy 47, Merryville 14

Haynesville 56, Willow School 13

Homer 34, North Caddo 6

Huntington 36, Natchitoches Central 25

Iota 29, Mamou 0

Jena 50, Caldwell Parish 14

Jennings 56, St. Louis 3

Jonesboro-Hodge 30, Glenbrook 29

Karr 35, John Curtis Christian 14

Kentwood 42, Thrive 6

Kinder 50, Port Barre 6

Lafayette 42, New Iberia 34

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Comeaux 9

Lakeshore 48, Hannan 14

Leesville 42, Eunice 15

Liberty Magnet 18, Scotlandville 6

Logansport 55, LaSalle 0

Loreauville 34, Franklin 14

Lutcher 48, Morgan City 0

Madison Prep 14, University (Lab) 6

Mansfield 47, Lakeside 14

NDHS 48, Lafayette Renaissance 34

Neville 27, West Monroe 14

New Iberia Catholic 51, West St. Mary 0

Newman 42, Country Day 7

North DeSoto 49, Loyola Prep 13

North Vermilion 24, RHS 20

North Webster 39, Many 8

Northlake Christian 20, St. Helena 14

Northshore 21, Fontainebleau 14

Oak Grove 42, Madison 14

Opelousas Catholic 48, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6

Ouachita Christian 56, Ferriday 28

Parkview Baptist 23, Mentorship Academy 0

Pearl River 42, Pope John Paul 21

Pickering 26, Ringgold 6

Plaquemine 36, Istrouma 8

Pointe Coupee Catholic 31, Sacred Heart 12

Port Allen 43, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Red River 50, Winnfield 6

Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 0

Rummel 42, Jesuit 7

Ruston 49, Pineville 0

Saint Paul's 30, Mandeville 28

Shaw 54, Belle Chasse 7

Shreveport Northwood 21, Minden 17

South Lafourche 42, Ellender 0

South Plaquemines 41, Cohen 6

Southside 44, Carencro 21

St. Augustine 18, Holy Cross 13

St. Charles Catholic 45, Discovery 0

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Bolton 0

St. James 14, Patterson 0

St. John 43, Ascension Christian School 0

St. Martinville 21, Abbeville 8

St. Mary's 52, Lena Northwood 12

St. Thomas More 48, Teurlings Catholic 34

Sterlington 34, Carroll 7

Sumner 34, Albany 0

Union Parish 35, Magnolia Excellence 0

Vandebilt Catholic 41, South Terrebonne 14

Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0

Vinton 41, East Beauregard 0

Welsh 31, Lake Arthur 10

West St. John 70, Crescent City 0

Westlake 41, South Beauregard 20

Woodlawn (SH) 40, Bossier 14