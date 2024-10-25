Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Eight
Here are the high school football scores from Week 8 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 43, Southside 10
Airline 76, Natchitoches Central 52
Alexandria 40, Ruston 36
Amite 47, Albany 0
Ascension Episcopal 45, Highland Baptist 0
Barbe 38, Lafayette 28
Baton Rouge Catholic 48, Scotlandville 12
Baton Rouge Episcopal 44, Northeast 16
Bogalusa 50, Springfield 0
Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 13
Broadmoor 36, Belaire 16
Brusly 12, McKinley 0
Buckeye 27, Caldwell Parish 20
Bunkie 41, Jena 0
C.E. Byrd 37, Benton 21
Calvary Baptist Academy 21, Huntington 14
Carencro 26, Sulphur 21
Centerville 26, Hanson Memorial 23
Central - B.R. 35, Liberty Magnet 20
Chalmette 16, Fontainebleau 6
Christian Collegiate, Miss. 62, Franklin Academy 6
Church Point 43, Crowley 25
Claiborne 44, Tallulah 14
Covenant Christian Academy 29, Jeanerette 12
Covington 49, Hammond 13
DeQuincy 44, East Beauregard 0
DeRidder 55, LaGrange 12
Destrehan 41, Central Lafourche 0
Dunham 49, East Feliciana 6
E.D. White 45, South Terrebonne 0
East Jefferson 20, Ehret 16
Elton 22, Basile 6
Evangel Christian Academy 55, Haughton 27
Fisher 35, Jefferson Rise 14
Franklin 38, Houma Christian 7
Franklin Parish 53, Grant 0
Franklinton 49, Pearl River 40
Frederick Douglass 48, Abramson 14
Hahnville 47, East St. John 18
Hamilton Christian Academy 49, Oberlin 12
Haynesville 43, Arcadia 8
Homer 50, Magnolia Excellence 18
Iota 42, Ville Platte 6
Iowa 48, Eunice 21
Istrouma 26, West Feliciana 9
Jesuit 17, John Curtis Christian 10
Jonesboro-Hodge 1, Plain Dealing 0
Kinder 46, Holy Savior Menard 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Welsh 7
Lafayette Renaissance 26, Lake Arthur 21
Lake Charles College Prep 42, Westlake 12
Leesville 67, Washington-Marion 16
Lena Northwood 34, Lakeview 32
Lincoln Preparatory School 30, Cedar Creek 6
Livonia 48, Capitol 8
Loranger 28, Lakeshore 21
Loyola Prep 35, B.T. Washington 6
Lutcher 56, Ellender 0
Mandeville 34, Ponchatoula 7
Mansfield 20, Winnfield 14
Marksville 50, Vidalia 24
McDonogh #35 42, Carver 7
Minden 41, Bossier 2
Neville 41, Ouachita Parish 14
New Iberia Catholic 42, Loreauville 7
North Caddo 34, Green Oaks 24
North DeSoto 55, Woodlawn (SH) 6
North Webster 16, Richwood 8
Northlake Christian 46, St. Thomas Aquinas 2
Northside 41, Comeaux 20
Northwest 39, Mamou 6
Opelousas 28, Cecilia 27
Ouachita Christian 50, Mangham 16
Parkway 52, Captain Shreve 33
Patterson 32, Berwick 27
Plaquemine 53, Tara 0
Pope John Paul 45, Independence 20
Red River 48, Many 8
Riverside Academy 18, Central Catholic 15
Saint Paul's 49, Northshore 0
Salmen 31, Slidell 14
Sam Houston 42, New Iberia 7
Shaw 79, Discovery 0
Shreveport Northwood 42, Southwood 0
Slaughter 13, Baker 6
South Beauregard 35, St. Louis 7
South Lafourche 77, Morgan City 35
South Plaquemines 28, Country Day 7
St. Amant 42, Live Oak 26
St. Charles Catholic 14, Belle Chasse 13
St. Frederick Catholic 56, Tensas 8
St. James 35, Donaldsonville 6
St. Martin's 37, West St. John 22
St. Thomas More 61, RHS 0
Sterlington 37, Bastrop 22
Sumner 13, Pine 6
Terrebonne 20, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Teurlings Catholic 28, East Ascension 14
Thibodaux 57, McMain 14
Union Parish 42, D'Arbonne Woods 20
University (Lab) 42, Parkview Baptist 7
Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 21
Vinton 36, Rosepine 8
Walker 44, Dutchtown 24
West Monroe 41, Pineville 13
Westminster Christian 50, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
White Castle 20, Ascension Christian School 12
Young Audiences Charter 0, Haynes Academy 0
Zachary 45, Woodlawn (BR) 21
