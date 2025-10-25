66°
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Eight

2 hours 4 minutes ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 10:56 PM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter McCann

Here are some High school football scores from Week 8 around the Baton Rouge area that were featured on the Friday Night Blitz:

Denham Springs 51, Prairieville 13
St. Amant 55, Live Oak 52
Dutchtown 19, Walker 14
Zachary 44, Woodlawn 8
Catholic 49, Scotlandville 0
Central 49, Liberty 14
St. Michael 56, Port Allen 0
Brusly 39, McKinley 0
Plaquemine 47, Tara 8
University Lab 57, Parkview Baptist 17
Madison Prep 50, Collegiate 0
Dunham 42, East Feliciana 0
St. John 49, East Iberville 14

