Louisiana 'heartbeat' abortion ban nearing final passage

Wednesday, May 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A proposal to ban abortions in Louisiana as early as six weeks of pregnancy is speeding toward legislative passage, one of several measures lawmakers are advancing to add new restrictions on the procedure.
  
The House health committee Wednesday backed legislation by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Louisiana's ban, however, only would take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.
  
Senators already have supported the bill, which moves next to the full House. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure if passed.
  
In the Senate health committee, lawmakers backed proposals to limit where medication-induced abortions can be performed and toughen records storage requirements on abortion providers. The House-approved bills head to the full Senate.
