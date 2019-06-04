75°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana 'heartbeat' abortion ban nearing final passage
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A proposal to ban abortions in Louisiana as early as six weeks of pregnancy is speeding toward legislative passage, one of several measures lawmakers are advancing to add new restrictions on the procedure.
The House health committee Wednesday backed legislation by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Louisiana's ban, however, only would take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.
Senators already have supported the bill, which moves next to the full House. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure if passed.
In the Senate health committee, lawmakers backed proposals to limit where medication-induced abortions can be performed and toughen records storage requirements on abortion providers. The House-approved bills head to the full Senate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge teen accused of shooting his father in the...
-
One arrested, another wanted in shooting that killed 14-year-old in Plaquemine
-
Senate approves plan funding LA 415 connector
-
Frustrated residents still dealing with flood water in Assumption Parish
-
Legendary Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase, dies at 96