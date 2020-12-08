35°
Louisiana health officials ease COVID-19 quarantine recommendations
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is following the CDC's lead in relaxing the recommended quarantine period for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The department announced Monday it now recommends 10 days in quarantine for those exposed, matching the latest guidance from the federal government. Those who received a negative COVID-19 test are asked to quarantine for as little as seven days.
The change is expected to be reflected at schools as well, which have generally followed LDH's guidelines. However, the 14-day recommendation remains for those in congregate settings like nursing homes and prisons.
You can read the latest on Louisiana's coronavirus cases here.
