Louisiana grandmother uses TikTok to reach out to survivors of domestic abuse

Flora Young on TikTok Photo: KATC

CARENCRO - While social media platforms like TikTok are often popular with younger generations, one grandmother from Carencro is using the app to help younger women and she's amassed quite a following.

According to KATC, 73-year-old Flora Young is using the app to reach out to young people in abusive relationships and encourage them to find safe ways to leave the damaging partnership.

With over 70,000 followers, Young has already helped thousands of viewers.

She told reporters she was introduced to TikTok by her granddaughter, as a new way for them to keep in touch and bond.

"She just came over one night, and asked if i knew about TikTok, well I didn't. Back in my day we didn't have anything like that," Young said. "I just thought it was going to be a fun thing for us to do together."

But she also decided to use it as a tool to help others.

"She loves to tell her story, and empower other women to get out of abusive relationships," Young's granddaughter Olivia Savoie said.

"I was mentally abused by my husband, and that's what most of my TikToks are about" explained Young.

She uses the platform to share the happiness she found after leaving what she says was an abusive marriage in the 70s.

"Most people would say, I can't believe you're going to leave when you have three children. Well, you don't stay because you have children, your kids are more miserable watching the parents in a terrible situation," Young said.

Now users reach out to Young, thanking her.

"They'll comment how I was encouraging to them," stated Young. "A lot of people have a hard time leaving. It gives them incentive, courage, to get up and do what they want to do."

Anyone who wants to follow Young on TikTok can do so by searching for her username, which is @YouWishIWasYourGranny.

"I'm happy if they're happy watching a granny, because not too many grannies like to act and be crazy."