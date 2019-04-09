Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana governor to report $10M in bank for reelection bid
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards entered a three-month fundraising blackout in a strong cash position.
The Democratic incumbent's campaign told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Edwards ended the latest fundraising period with more than $10 million in the bank. The Edwards campaign says the Deep South's lone Democratic governor will report raising more than $2.5 million in the quarter that ended April 5.
His Republican opponents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, haven't released updated finance figures. The latest reports for the Oct. 12 election are due next week.
Edwards' cash on hand places him ahead of the $9.5 million that Republican former Gov. Bobby Jindal had at this point of his 2011re-election bid. Edwards is prohibited from fundraising for three months, because of the legislative session.
